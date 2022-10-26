H&L and its deputy CEO reject assertions about RADA conflict of interest

Hardware and Lumber (H&L) Limited and its Deputy CEO, Olive Downer Walsh, have responded to the Integrity Commission's assertion that her position on the board of the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) posed a potential or perceived conflict of interest.

During its probe, the Integrity Commission found that on two occasions, Downer Walsh made declarations to RADA indicating that she was employed by H&L Limited in the capacity of deputy chief executive officer.

Between January 2017 and January 2021, RADA awarded 14 contracts to H&L Limited, valuing $135,975,658.24.

But in a release to the media Wednesday evening, H&L said it was unfortunate that suggestions have been made that it inappropriately benefited from Downer Walsh's presence on the RADA board.

For her part, Downer Walsh said: "I reject any attempt to cloak my service to the industry with impropriety, as I have always been vigilant in equally protecting my integrity, the reputation of the company I work for and RADA's mission."

FULL STATEMENT FROM OLIVE DOWNER WALSH:

My position as Deputy CEO at H&L has always been a matter of public knowledge. So, when invited by successive Ministers of Agriculture and Fisheries to serve on the Board of the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), I understood that I operated with the limitation that there could be a potential or perceived conflict of interest. Based on that, I painstakingly and repeatedly declared my association with H&L in writing.

In keeping with governance guidelines on managing conflicts of interest, I recused myself from all discussions at RADA involving H&L. When it was brought to my attention that the National Integrity Commission had launched an investigation into my position on the RADA Board, I formally stepped aside from the Board on March 15, 2021, to allow the investigation to proceed.

The records will show that H&L did not inappropriately benefit from my membership on the Board.

My only interest in serving on the Board of RADA was to contribute to the advancement of agriculture in Jamaica based on my professional qualifications and years of experience in the industry.

I reject any attempt to cloak my service to the industry with impropriety, as I have always been vigilant in equally protecting my integrity, the reputation of the company I work for and RADA's mission.

FULL STATEMENT FROM H&L LIMITED:

For over 94 years, H&L has been a leader in agriculture, providing quality products and expertise to generations of Jamaican farmers.

A significant part of our success is the pioneering work of our Deputy CEO, Olive Downer Walsh whose impeccable integrity matches her authoritative knowledge and experience built during a 40-year career in agriculture and management.

As a member of three consecutive boards of the Rural Agriculture Development Authority (RADA), appointed by three Ministers of Agriculture in April 2016, June 2018, and November 2020, Mrs Downer Walsh's first mission has always been to serve the nation with probity and distinction.

Like other industry stakeholders called on to contribute expertise to the national agenda, Mrs Downer Walsh declared her commercial ties upon being appointed and did so as an agenda item at Board meetings.

It is unfortunate that suggestions have been made that H&L inappropriately benefited from Mrs Downer Walsh's presence on the RADA board.

The review process for RADA contracts for which H&L offered bids was always open and transparent and the National Integrity Commission (NIC) has concluded that there is no evidence that Mrs Downer Walsh or H&L obtained any improper benefit from her association with RADA.

We are proud of her integrity, sincerity, and transparency and we hope that spurious suggestions like the one that initiated the NIC's investigations will not dissuade professionals like Olive Downer Walsh from standing in service to our nation.

H&L remains committed to serving the people of Jamaica, through partnerships with RADA, the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, and our commercial and charity partners. As the qualitative leader, we have always provided the industry with technical support, and we will continue to deliver high-quality products and services and respond to the needs of our people for food security and shelter.

