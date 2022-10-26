Immigration officers on strike

More than 50 immigration officers at the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) are reportedly on strike over a contentious interdiction process, a special allowance and alleged mistreatment.

More than 180 immigration officers are employed by PICA.

The impact on the public and travelling services at the airports is not immediately clear.

General Secretary of the National Workers Union Granville Valentine says the workers have called in "sick".

He said line staff for the 6 a.m. - 2 p.m. shift have reported feeling too unwell to turn up for work.

Some of the affected divisions include shipping, deportation, border management and extension of stay.

He said the reports have come from workers based in Kingston but the situation is expected to spread to Montego Bay, St James.

"People are at a point that they are clearly indicating that something must be done. My take is that none of us is bigger than the country and if there are problems that existed for over two years continuously and nothing effective has been done, that alone will cause enough frustration, demotivation, and people will believe that there is no care," he said in a statement Wednesday morning.

Earlier this month, Gleaner sources said a strike action was being planned islandwide when managers and supervisors are expected to be engaged in an out-of-town work retreat between October 26 and October 28.

The matter of special allowance was reportedly brought to the Industrial Dispute Tribunal, which ruled that the benefit was to be afforded to immigration officers represented by the NWU, The Gleaner was told.

The workers are also reportedly frustrated by the “general mistreatment” allegedly meted out to them by management, including allegations about the interdiction of colleagues without disciplinary hearings.

At least three immigration officers have reportedly been suspended without hearings.

PICA has denied allegations that it has wronged workers and rejected reports of corrupt practices taking place there.

“Regarding the issue of interdiction, the agency operates within the remit of the law and policies of the Government of Jamaica and adheres to these procedures when treating with any allegations that are brought to the agency's attention,” it said.

It said that it met with the NWU on October 3 to discuss the matter of interdiction.

“The discussion was quite amicable,” PICA said.

Kimone Francis

