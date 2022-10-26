J.C. Hutchinson has already been sanctioned, says Morgan

Robert Morgan, Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Information, has suggested that there will be no further sanctions against J.C. Hutchinson, the member of parliament for St Elizabeth North Western, following the findings of an Integrity Commission report.

Speaking at Wednesday's post-Cabinet press briefing, Morgan said that the report was only recently released and noted that more time is needed to review it.

“We also must remember that when matters came up very early when the statements were made in relation to questions about Minister Hutchinson, he was sanctioned,” Morgan said.

“Mr Hutchinson moved from one place in the executive to another place which was lower. So, action was taken long ago,” Morgan said.

But challenged that the recent report was a separate matter, the minister argued that “it's the same confluence of issues”.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

On January 26, 2021, the Integrity Commission launched an investigation in allegations of nepotism, conflict of interest, impropriety and/or irregularity in relation to contractors recommended and board appointments made by Hutchinson.

It subsequently recommended that Prime Minister Andrew Holness sanction Hutchinson after its investigation concluded that his actions were adjudged to constitute a conflict of interest and for being cited for nepotism.

It said that he influenced Prostar Electrical and Construction, a private entity owned by his son Jason, for the award of contracts by the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation for the supply of electrical materials and supplies.

Additionally, the commission said that Lola Marshall-Williams, Hutchinson's intimate partner of 32 years, was appointed to the board of five schools on at least 11 occasions on his recommendation.

In July 2020, Hutchinson, the then de facto agriculture minister, was shifted from the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries (MICAF) to the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) amid conflict-of-interest claims involved in the Holland Estate land deal.

Documents revealed that Hutchinson was instrumental in helping an entity in which his partner, Marshall-Williams, was a director and shareholder, to get the approval to manage 2,400 acres of state-owned lands located in Holland, St Elizabeth.

It was also revealed that their son, Jason, also operated a company, Holland Farm and Garden Supplies, on the property.

“At the time, the Government looked at what was happening and the Prime Minister, in his imprimatur, made decisions as it relates to the status of the gentleman. Do remember that these investigations take years and we cannot wait on an investigation to act. So, we've acted previously on the matter,” Morgan said.

- Kimone Francis

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.