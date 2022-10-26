Licensed firearm holder, man charged after gun seized at party in Trelawny

A licensed firearm holder was one of two men charged following the seizure of a firearm and ammunition at a party in Falmouth, Trelawny on Wednesday morning.

The police report that some time around midnight a team visited a party in session where they reportedly saw a man with a bulge at his waist, who the police say was acting in a suspicion manner.

He was accosted and, according to the police, a Tangfolio nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing eleven 9mm cartridges was taken from his waistband.

The police say another man at the party approached the cops and identified himself as the owner of the firearm, and provided his license.

Both men were subsequently arrested.

Charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition is 34-year-old dispatcher Renardo Brown of Zion district in Martha Brae, Trelawny.

The licensed firearm holder, 29-year-old Barrington Seaton, also of Zion district, was consequently charged with aiding and abetting illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Their court date is being arranged.

