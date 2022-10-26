Man accused of sexually assaulting hotel guest to appear in court Thursday

The man charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a female guest at a hotel in Ocho Rios is to face the St Ann Parish Court on Thursday.

He is 31-year-old Ricky Richards, of Ocho Rios, St Ann.

It is alleged that the woman and the accused became acquaintances before she arrived in Jamaica from the United Kingdom on October 5.

It is further reported that on October 16 the woman went to a restroom at the hotel and while there she was lured into a cubicle by the man who allegedly assaulted her.

A report was made to the hotel and then to the police.

The accused was held following investigations.

He was later charged.

- Carl Gilchrist

