Man dies after being hit by car in St James

The police in St James are seeking the public's help to identify the body of a man who died after being hit by a motor vehicle along the Flanker main road on Wednesday morning.

The body is of a dark complexion and is about 5 feet 5 inches long.

It was clad in a black shirt and black shorts and appears to be about 65 years old, according to the police.

Reports from the Coral Gardens Police are that about 12:12 a.m., the driver of a Toyota Voxy motor car reported that he was travelling in the left lane when the man allegedly ran across the road and into the path of his vehicle.

The man sustained multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at hospital.

The driver of the motor car was warned for prosecution pending further investigations.

Anyone who may be able to identify the body of the deceased or have information that may be able to assist the police in the investigation is asked to call the Coral Gardens Police at 876-953- 2229, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

