MOE working on protocols for school devotions

The Ministry of Education and Youth has launched an investigation to help determine the protocols for school devotions following Wednesday's incident at Oberlin High.

Classes were dismissed early at the St Andrew-based institution on Wednesday following a religious exercise during which students fell to the ground, screaming.

“While we encourage devotion in school, our school leaders have a responsibility to exercise caution as to content and likely impact on students as evidenced by the reaction of students at Oberlin High School this morning,” Minister of Education and Youth, Fayval Williams said in a statement to the media on Wednesday.

The administration at Oberlin High reported that during the devotional exercise a teacher who was leading the worship was “speaking in tongues”, which triggered a chain reaction of similar expression among some students.

Some students had to be taken to the school nurse's office.

The education ministry said after the devotions students were sent to classes, but some stated that they were afraid because of what happened earlier and others showed what was described as “abnormal behaviour”.

The administration then took the decision to dismiss school at 10 a.m.

