One shot and killed, two injured in Waterhouse

Three men were shot, one fatally, in a drive-by on Varma Road in Waterhouse, St Andrew this morning.

Police report that the shooting occurred around 8 o'clock and was carried out by men travelling on motorcycles.

The deceased has not yet been identified.

Superintendent Kirk Ricketts, commanding officer for the St Andrew South police division, told The Gleaner that the incident appeared to be linked to ongoing gang conflict in the area.

“Since this incident, the police have launched a series of operational responses, one of which resulted in the arrest of one male suspect and the recovery of an illegal firearm,” he said.

This suspect, he said, is currently in custody.

Last month, the police reported 50 active gangs in the St Andrew South police division.

- Asha Wilks

