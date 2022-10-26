Pull plug on highway subcontractors, Michelle Charles urges

St Thomas Eastern Member of Parliament (MP) Dr Michelle Charles has called for the sacking of the subcontractors working on the South Coastal Highway Improvement Project.

In her contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate in Parliament on Tuesday, Charles castigated the subcontractors for what she said was the poor conditions of the roadway and slow progress of work.

“The maintenance and protection of the traffic way extremely uncomfortable and downright disrespectful to the people of St Thomas Eastern,” she told colleague lawmakers.

The St Thomas Eastern MP said that her constituents are peeved and have protested the slow pace of work and deplorable surface of the eastward corridor.

“The people of St Thomas Eastern are calling for the immediate removal of the subcontractors,” she said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Charles urged the chief contractor, China Harbour Engineering Company Limited (CHEC), to take over the daily operations of the roadwork of Package Four in St Thomas Eastern.

“We trust that CHEC will expedite the work in a manner that is acceptable to all,” said Charles, noting that the people of St Thomas Eastern were holding her accountable. She said that the contractors must be held accountable as well.

Echoing the sentiments of frustrated residents, Charles said that the new road in her constituency was “rocky and dusty”, affecting the health of the people and damaging vehicles.

She said that the Government was not to blame for the inadequacy of the subcontractors.

“We are not into no friend-friend business. You must do your job and do it well or you should be removed!” she said.

editorial@gleanerjm.com