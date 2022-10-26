Roadblocks in Trelawny disrupt classes at some schools

Classes at some schools in Trelawny have been disrupted due to roadblocks mounted by residents who are protesting poor road conditions.

The protesters downed trees and used other debris such as old refrigerators to block the corridor between Martha Brae and Bounty Hall.

The blockage, which covers about six miles, has displaced commuters including students.

Classes at some schools including Granville Primary and William Knibb High have been impacted.

"We never took down the access to the Google Classroom. This is where we are operating now. I informed the parents that they should not send out the students because there is no guarantee for their safety," said Granville Primary principal Ivanhoe Gordon.

And William Knibb's principal Linvern Wright said, "the attendance has plummeted. We have not completed the check but I can safely say just about 400 students are absent."

Earlier this year, Everald Warmington, Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with Responsibility for Works, stated that the roadway between Falmouth and Springway needs attention.

"The road is to be fixed. An estimate was done and it came to $800 million. Government does not have that kind of money, so the work has to be done in stages," he said at the time.

Meanwhile, the road blockage has presented an opportunity for bike taxis to offer transportation to stranded commuters.

- Leon Jackson

