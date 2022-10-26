Sagicor Bank employees nabbed in alleged multimillion-dollar fraud

Two employees of Sagicor Bank have been charged over the discovery of an alleged multimillion-dollar fraud at the financial institution.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Anthony McLaughlin, who heads the police's Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Division, said the names will be released when the case goes before a court.

On Tuesday, the bank told The Gleaner it would answer questions on the matter today.

It's the latest case of fraud uncovered at a local financial institution.

In July, Arsenio Johnson, a retail support officer at the National Commercial Bank was charged with larceny as a servant and breaches of the Proceeds of Crime Act and Cybercrimes Act over the alleged defrauding of at least $5.8 million from the bank.

More details to come.

