Seven babies die from bacterial outbreak at VJH in July

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has confirmed that seven babies died from a bacterial outbreak at the neonatal unit of the Victoria Jubilee Hospital (VJH) in Kingston in July, dismissing reports of dozens of deaths.

The seven deaths represented a mortality rate of 43 per cent from 16 infections.

But a technical team deployed to cauterise the spike in deaths- which was three more than for the corresponding period in July 2021 - appeared to have to stemmed the mortalities from

Klebsiella pneumoniae.

Since then, deaths from the bacterial illness have fallen, with two recorded in August, two in September, and one so far in October.

Klebsiella pneumoniae infections are not uncommon in the Jamaican health sector as a surge in deaths sparked outrage in 2015 and 2016.

In 2015, then Health Minister Dr Fenton Ferguson was relieved of the portfolio because of public backlash over the deaths of 18 babies.

