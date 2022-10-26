Trelawny hit with roadblocks

Several roads in Trelawny have been blocked, continuing the wave of protests across Jamaica over poor conditions of thoroughfares.

Cut trees and other debris are restricting access to the main roads linking Martha Brae, Bounty Hall and Good Hope.

Students and persons heading to work are among the groups affected by the protests.

Residents say the roadways need urgent attention.

Head of the Trelawny police Deputy Superintendent Winston Milton says the police are responding to the situation.

Wednesday's protests are following Monday's massive roadblock mounted by residents of the East Central St James constituency who demanded improved road conditions.

In recent weeks, there have been protests in St Catherine, Clarendon, St Mary, St Thomas and Westmoreland over road conditions.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has urged protesters to be patient, saying there isn't sufficient money to carryout widespread repairs at this time.

