Tributes pouring in for late Jamaican theatre icon Leonie Forbes

Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Opposition Leader Mark Golding have hailed the life of Jamaican theatre icon and pioneering broadcaster, Leonie Forbes, who died on Tuesday.

The 85-year-old passed away at hospital.

Holness said Forbes "flew the Jamaican flag high as a cultural icon".

"She was always elegant and gracious, and her voice commanded both respect and admiration. Jamaica has lost an iconic and pioneering figure in media, film and television," he tweeted Tuesday evening.

He added: "her crisp, clear voice, warm personality and contribution to Jamaica's development in media and the arts will never be forgotten".

Golding said Forbes was "a great personality of Jamaican drama and culture who has been a household name for most of our lifetimes".

"We honour her contribution to our country," he tweeted.

A statement from the People's National Party said the late actress will be remembered for "her charming personality, talent, and wit".

"Her numerous theatrical achievements have earned her a well-deserved place in the Jamaican Hall Of Fame," the party said.

Broadcast journalist Vashan Brown, formerly of Television Jamaica, praised Forbes for her mentorship.

"I'm heartbroken. She used to call me every single time I presented the news. Some days with constructive feedback... other days to tell me how much of a joy it was to watch me on air.... She was an icon," he tweeted.

Singer Nadine Sutherland said Forbes gave her "many moments of joy".

"She could utilize the King's English with aplomb, but, could cast a spell on you when she used our Jamaican language. A talent that was bigger than our shores. We had brilliance, I wonder if we knew. Soar in the realms of the ancestors," she said.

Jamaican Barbara Blake Hannah, the UK's first black on-screen TV news reporter said Forbes "graced life's stage with her talent and Jamaica was blessed to enjoy it."

Businesswoman Jean Lowrie-Chin hailed Forbes was "Jamaica's Queen of the stage".

Forbes became one of the first voices on the radio as an announcer in 1955 on the now defunct Jamaica Broadcasting Corporation (JBC).

She played leading roles in twelve pantomimes and has acted in plays such as 'Sea Mama', 'The Rope and the Cross' and 'Old Story Time', and appeared in films such as 'Children of Babylon', 'Club Paradise' and 'Milk and Honey'.

Forbes also authored a book called The Re-Entry into Sound, along with Alma Mock Yen, which is a standard text used to train broadcasters across the Caribbean.

Forbes was the mother of four children.

Among her awards is the Order of Distinction (Officer), which she received from the Government of Jamaica in 1980.

