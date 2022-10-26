Yallahs, St Thomas gets new fire station

Residents of St Thomas are expected to see improved response time from the fire department with the opening of the new Yallahs Fire Station.

The recently built station, which was constructed at a cost of $162.9 million, was officially opened Wednesday morning by Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

The new two-storey building comprises office spaces, a small conference room, male and female dormitories, restrooms, an emergency medical services (EMS) room, a fire pole, a small gym, and an engine bay.

The fire station will serve approximately 95,000 residents and will accommodate 40 staff.

This new facility is expected to improve the response time and human resource capacity of the local fire department.

- Ainsworth Morris

