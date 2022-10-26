Wed | Oct 26, 2022

Yallahs, St Thomas gets new fire station

Published:Wednesday | October 26, 2022 | 12:39 PM
Prime Minister Andrew Holness (third left) officially opening the Yallahs Fire Station in St Thomas on October 26, 2022. Sharing in the moment (from left) are Omar Sweeney, Managing Director for the Jamaica Social Investment Fund, Member of Parliament, St Thomas Western, James Robertson, Desmond McKenzie, Minister of Local Government, Stewart Beckford, Commissioner of the Jamaica Fire Brigade, and Councillor Michael Hue, Mayor of Morant Bay. – Kenyon Hemans photo.

Residents of St Thomas are expected to see improved response time from the fire department with the opening of the new Yallahs Fire Station.

The recently built station, which was constructed at a cost of $162.9 million, was officially opened Wednesday morning by Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

The new two-storey building comprises office spaces, a small conference room, male and female dormitories, restrooms, an emergency medical services (EMS) room, a fire pole, a small gym, and an engine bay. 

The fire station will serve approximately 95,000 residents and will accommodate 40 staff.

This new facility is expected to improve the response time and human resource capacity of the local fire department. 

- Ainsworth Morris 

