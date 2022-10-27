Broadleaf, Manchester gets free Wi-Fi

The community of Broadleaf in Manchester is the latest location to receive free Internet under the Universal Service Fund (USF) Community Connect initiative.

The community Wi-Fi hotspot was commissioned into service on October 24 and is the second of three to be launched in the Manchester Central constituency, on the recommendation of Member of Parliament, Rhoda Moy Crawford.

Two schools, as well as residents in the area, are now enjoying the high-speed service, which can accommodate 200 users at any time.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Custos of Manchester, Garfield Green, encouraged young adults in the community to “start new businesses or grow [existing ones] and seek out job opportunities”.

He also urged students to use the service to conduct research and collaborate with each other to ensure their success academically.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Also in attendance was Principal of the Broadleaf Primary and Infant School, Eaton McNamee.

The educator underscored the possible therapeutic benefits that the service would offer to the elderly in Broadleaf, as they could connect with distant loved ones, and use the Internet for entertainment purposes.

Legal officer of the USF, Latona Stewart, reiterated that the newly implemented Wi-Fi facility is in keeping with the fund's commitment to bridging the information gap by providing Internet access for everyone.

The USF is on a mission to provide and maintain 189 free community Wi-Fi hotspots across the island in underserved and unserved areas.

The Community Wi-Fi project was conceptualised to increase computer literacy among the residents in and around communities, improve school performance of students, and create opportunities for the undereducated or underemployed to gain valuable skills.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.