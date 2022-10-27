Corporate Hands | Discovery Bauxite employees respond to call from Blood Bank

Discovery Bauxite Operations Limited employees rolled up their sleeves recently to support the St Ann’s Bay Hospital’s Blood Bank Drive to boost reserves. The employees, led by Vice President and Country Manager Delroy Dell accommodated the hospital’s medical team at the company’s Sports Club in Discovery Bay. Senior Medical Officer Dr Tanya Hamilton-Johnson expressed heartfelt appreciation to the employees, pointing out that “the 35 units donated can save 105 lives.” Here Dell leads by example by donating to the worthy cause.