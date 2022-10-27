Corporate Hands | NCB Foundation boosts care for needy children

Nathaniel Bryan, an 11-year-old Bridgeport High School student, is a beneficiary of this year’s partnership between the NCB Foundation and the Susan Show. He was awarded a tablet computer as well as other school supplies by Nadeen Matthews Blair, CEO of NCB Foundation at a recent award ceremony held at the NCB Wellness & Recreation Centre in Kingston. For the 2022/23 academic year, NCB Foundation’s aim is to boost the quality of education and care for approximately 110 children from families in need with a donation of $500,000.