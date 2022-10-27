Corporate Hands | Rotarians give educational supplies to Mel Nathan Centre

Tamara Steele-Rowe (centre), principal of Chetolah Mel Nathan Education Centre in Hannah Town, Kingston, receives from the Rotary Club of St Andrew North (RCSAN) supplies for students, as well as 82 books relevant to the Jamaican culture donated by Ian Randle Publishers Ltd, all valued at $200,000. The books are to be used by teachers and students in grades four to six at the school. Participating in the recent handover event are RCSAN officers (from left): Patrick Forrest, director, service projects; Kecia Taylor, immediate past president; Carlton Cowell, president; and Kirk Crichton, president-elect.