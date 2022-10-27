Corporate Hands | Sagicor Foundation upgrades Bermaddy Basic School

Sagicor Life Advisor Fabian Gordon is sandwiched by Bermaddy Basic School’s Principal Angela Graham Miller (right) and School Board Chair Amoy Levers, as they stand below the newly unveiled sign. Bermaddy Basic School is among three basic schools that are part of the 2022 Sagicor Foundation Adopt-A-School Programme. Renovations at the school included construction of an additional classroom and bathroom space, partition for classrooms​, renovation of kitchen and bathrooms​, replacement of windows, replacement of doors, painting of the school, new playground equipment and classroom furniture.