Corporate Hands | Scotiabank volunteers engage students in tree-planting exercise

Taza Elliot (right), Scotia Foundation volunteer and customer service officer with the Scotiabank Junction, St Elizabeth branch, plants a tree at the Epping Forrest Primary School in St Elizabeth with students and Ann-Marie Bromfield from the Forestry Department on National Tree Planting Day. The exercise was part of the Scotia Foundation’s Trees for Life initiative, which is aimed at planting 1000 trees in schools in partnership with the United Way of Jamaica, the Forestry Department and the National Secondary Students Council. The project, which was launched on Earth Day, encourages Jamaican students to be champions of the environment and supports the national strategies for climate change preparation.