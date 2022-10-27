Mechanic charged for machete attack

A Trelawny mechanic has been charged with wounding with intent and unlawful wounding following a dispute with two persons.

He is 43-year-old Junior Lewis, of Jackson Town, in the parish.

The police say about 9 a.m., on October 5, Lewis and the complainants had an argument when he used a machete to chop one of them.

He also injured the other complainant.

Lewis then fled the scene and both complainants were taken to hospital where they were treated.

A report was made to the police and Lewis was arrested and charged on Tuesday after he was pointed out by one of the complainants.

