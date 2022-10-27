Men arrested after gun seized in car

Three men were taken into custody following the seizure of a pistol during an operation on Brighton Avenue in St Andrew.

The police say the arrests came amid heightened operational activities and increased police presence in key areas as part of Operation Relentless II.

They report that about 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday, a police team was conducting a vehicular checkpoint operation on Olympic Way in St Andrew when they saw a Honda Civic motor car make a sudden U-turn.

The team pursued the vehicle and intercepted it.

The three occupants and the vehicle were searched and a nine millimetre Taurus P11 pistol with a magazine containing fifteen 9mm cartridges was found inside the vehicle, according to the police.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The men were subsequently taken into custody pending further investigations.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.