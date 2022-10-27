Second man charged for murder of Westmoreland shopkeeper

The police have charged another man for the shooting death of a shopkeeper in Westmoreland in May.

Charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm is 22-year-old Shawn Blackwood of Pike district, Bethel Town in the parish.

His court date is not yet finalised.

He is charged in relation to the death of Madgelyn Clarke who was gunned down along the Belvedere main road on Saturday, May 14.

It is alleged that about 10:30 p.m., Blackwood and another man attacked Clarke as she was closing her grocery shop.

She was shot several times in the upper body.

The attackers then escaped.

Investigations led to Blackwood's arrest.

He was charged after being pointed out on an identification parade.

Previously, the police charged 20-year-old Westmoreland farmer Justine Barnes, also of Pike district, in relation to the fatal shooting.

He was taken into custody on Friday, June 24 and was subsequently charged on Tuesday, June 28, after a question-and-answer session was conducted with him in the presence of his attorney.

