Suspected case of suicide involving elderly Manchester woman

The police in Manchester are investigating a case of suspected suicide involving an elderly woman.

She has been identified as 68-year-old Winnifred Cameron of a New Forest address in the parish.

The police's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) confirmed that Cameron's body was seen hanging from a tree in her yard around 6 o' clock Wednesday morning.

She was reportedly last seen alive around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigations into Cameron's death are ongoing.

