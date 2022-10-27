Vandals damage stoplight at Chesterfield Drive

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising motorists to exercise caution at the intersection of Chesterfield Drive and Marcus Garvey Drive in St Andrew as the traffic signals are out of service due to vandalism.

Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw says critical cables that are necessary for the traffic signals to function have been deliberately burnt by fire.

He says this is the second time in the last two weeks that the system has been vandalised.

Shaw says the latest act of vandalism has done extensive damage to the traffic signal.

He explains that while the repair cost has not yet been determined, it is expected to be significant.

