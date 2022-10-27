Wanted man fatally shot by police in Cambridge, St James

A wanted man was shot and killed during a confrontation with the police in Cambridge, St James, on Wednesday afternoon.

He has been identified as 28-year-old Daniel Daley, otherwise called 'McGill', a labourer of Post Office Hill, also in Cambridge.

The Cambridge police report that about 1:40 pm, a team carried out an operation in a section of Cambridge called Jungle in search of Daley, who was wanted for a case of shooting with intent committed in Cambridge square on April 20.

According to the police, the team came under heavy gunfire while approaching a house surrounded by vegetation.

The police say the fire was returned and when the shooting ended Daley was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds while reportedly clutching a handgun.

They say three other gunmen escaped on foot into the area.

A member of the police team was treated at hospital for a sprained ankle.

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is probing the shooting.

- Hopeton Bucknor

