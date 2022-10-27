Woman murdered at bar in St James

A woman was gunned down at a bar in Bicker Steth, St James, on Wednesday night.

She is yet to be identified by the police.

The police report that about 9 p.m. the woman was among patrons at the bar when a motor car drove up.

It is further reported that two men exited the vehicle, brandished handguns, and ran inside the bar.

The men then opened fire hitting the woman multiple times before making their escape in the awaiting car.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the woman was discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

She was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

- Hopeton Bucknor

