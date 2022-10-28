Body of murdered missing St Andrew businessman identified

The police are reporting that the body of a man that was discovered on Tamarind Avenue in St Andrew on Wednesday has been identified as businessman Kamar Barrett, who was reported missing.

Reports from the Half-Way Tree police are that about 11:05 a.m., residents stumbled upon the body of the 36-year-old St Andrew businessman in the area and summoned them.

On arrival of the lawmen, the body was seen lying on the roadway with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

He was taken to the hospital where the death was confirmed.

Investigations continue.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.