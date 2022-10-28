Body of murdered missing St Andrew businessman identified
The police are reporting that the body of a man that was discovered on Tamarind Avenue in St Andrew on Wednesday has been identified as businessman Kamar Barrett, who was reported missing.
Reports from the Half-Way Tree police are that about 11:05 a.m., residents stumbled upon the body of the 36-year-old St Andrew businessman in the area and summoned them.
On arrival of the lawmen, the body was seen lying on the roadway with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.
He was taken to the hospital where the death was confirmed.
Investigations continue.
