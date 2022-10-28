Chung family awards accounting scholarship for third straight year

Delphina Hanson is the 2022 recipient of the Kenneth Chung Memorial Accounting Scholarship. An accomplished accountant with over 10 years of experience in the accounting and auditing field, Mrs Hanson is a part-time student at the Mona School of Business and Management (MSBM) at The University of the West Indies, where she is pursuing graduate-level studies to an MSc degree in accounting.

The Kenneth Chung Memorial Accounting scholarship is funded by the Chung Family and is presented annually in partnership with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Jamaica (ICAJ). The scholarship is tenable at the Mona School of Business and Management and is awarded each year to a student who has successfully completed the first year of the MSc in Accounting programme and has a financial need. ICAJ President Allison Peart, in her remarks, commended the Chung family for making the pursuit of tertiary education a reality for hard-working and deserving students.

In presenting the award, Dennis Chung, past president of ICAJ and representative of the Chung family, said that Kenneth Chung, in whose honour the scholarship was created, was an accountant who believed in the value of education, and therefore the family viewed the scholarship as a fitting tribute to him. He said the scholarship recipient was not selected only on the basis of academic performance, but is someone who must also demonstrate determination and integrity, and a willingness to make sacrifices.

In delivering the keynote address, Robert Morgan, minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, with responsibility for information, emphasised the benefits of extending a helping hand. He said that it was through collective effort that as Jamaicans we can build ourselves to be a great people. He commended the Chung family for offering tertiary-level accounting students the opportunity to complete their studies.

Minister Morgan also encouraged the 2022 recipient and past recipients of the scholarship to continue to work hard. He said the burden that they now had on their shoulders was the legacy of a great man who made great sacrifices for his family and country. He urged the 2022 recipient to use this legacy as a source of inspiration for self-growth and to help others.

Other speakers at the awards ceremony included Shirley-Ann Eaton, Unit Head of Finance and Accounting at Mona School of Business and Management, as well as Sherece Hamilton-Griffiths, the 2021 scholarship recipient.