Gov’t budgets $1b to clear elective surgery backlog

Just over $1 billion has been budgeted for the Code Care programme, which is aimed at clearing the backlog of elective surgeries in hospitals.

Of the total, $80 million is to be spent on rehabilitating operating theatres in the public health system; $200 million for the private-public partnership; $223 million for equipment; $279 million for nursing missions, and $153 million for additional staff hours; $23 million for project management and $59 million for communications.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton provided the breakdown of the figures, while responding to questions in the House of Representatives on October 25.

Tufton said the programme is designed to reduce wait time for elective surgeries to less than 180 days and to increase the number of surgeries conducted over the same period by at least 80 per cent, targeting about 2,000 surgeries over a 12-month period.

“It has five components. It has an operating theatre rehabilitation component, private-public partnership for use of private operating theatres, procurement of surgical equipment and supplies, staffing for increased surgeries, and a project management component as a special programme designed to reduce wait time,” he said.

The programme was announced during Tufton’s Sectoral Debate presentation in May.

JIS