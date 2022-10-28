Jamaica secures first limestone shipment to the US

A Jamaican company has secured the country's first shipment of construction grade limestone to continental USA.

JAMPRO says the feat by Lydford Mining Company is a turning point for the Jamaican Limestone export sector.

The shipment of 36,000 metric tonnes of stone is to be used in the production of concrete aggregates and is destined for Savannah, Georgia.

Loading has started for the first shipment and involves 1,000 trucks.

JAMPRO says it represents the start of a series of regular shipments into the south-eastern US markets.

JAMPRO notes that the global market size for limestone was valued at US$73.51billion in 2020 and is projected to reach US$113.6 billion by 2028, according to Verified Market Research.

It adds that the global projection bodes well for Jamaica.

