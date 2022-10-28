John Rollins Success Primary hit by ‘bizzare incident’ before and after devotion

Several students and at least one teacher at the John Rollins Success Primary School in St James are now undergoing treatment following a bizarre incident before and after the school's general devotional exercise this morning.

“It started with a teacher fainting and vomiting and we had some students doing the same thing. For the teacher, it started before general devotion and for the students, it was after devotion,” explained the school's principal Yvonne Miller-Wisdom.

Miller-Wisdom told The Gleaner that the cause of the incident has not been determined.

However, she said the school's management has been receiving advice from the local health authorities on how to handle the situation.

“The nearby Barrett Town clinic does not have any nurse or enough resource personnel to send down here, so they asked us to send a teacher up there to collect some rehydration fluids so that we can give to those who are affected. We have communicated with the parents and they have collected some of those students already,” she added.

It is understood that contact has also been made with the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, and the St James Public Health Department in relation to the incident.

Today's events took place two days after a similarly bizarre incident at the Oberlin High School in St Andrew where several students fainted or fell into an apparent trance during that school's devotional exercise on Wednesday.

- Christopher Thomas

