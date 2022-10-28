Man charged for stealing items from Clarendon basic school

A man who was among a group of persons, who broke into a school and stole items in Four Paths, Clarendon, has been charged with school-house breaking and larceny.

He is Alex Grandison otherwise called 'Hog Man'.

The May Pen Police say the basic school was broken into and several items stolen on October 19.

Community members went in search of the items and saw two men standing next to a motor car.

The police say the men ran upon seeing the group.

The vehicle was searched and the stolen items allegedly found inside.

Shortly after, Grandison allegedly showed up with petrol for the vehicle, and he was attacked by the group before being handed over to the police.

He was charged on Tuesday.

