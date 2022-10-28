Man gets 10 years for stabbing death of St Catherine senior citizen

A St Catherine man who said that voices in his head caused him to stab an elderly woman to death in her home was today sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Sentencing was handed down in the St Catherine Circuit Court by Justice Bertram Morrison.

Kevon Kelly, 33, was initially charged with murder but he pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Six-seven-year-old Yvonne Hamilton was found death with multiple stab wounds at her home in Glades district in Caymanas Bay, St Catherine in June 2020.

Facts of the case were that Kelly, who is also from Glades district, broke into Hamilton's home and used a knife to stab her repeatedly.

He also killed the dogs in her yard before fleeing.

An investigation was conducted by the Central Village police, which resulted in Kelly being arrested and later charged.

- Rasbert Turner

