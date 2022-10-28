MP calls for national campaign for organ donation

Member of Parliament (MP) for St Thomas Eastern, Dr Michelle Charles, is calling for a national campaign to encourage organ donation.

Making her contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, Dr Charles said the decision to donate an organ can be considered one of the most generous gifts a person can give.

“I would also like to see the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) reimplement a transplant clinic here in Jamaica and train our new resident doctors as well,” she noted.

She said that consideration could be given to adding an organ donor designation on the National Identification (ID) card issued under the National Identification System (NIDS) project.

“The NIDS identification card is welcomed and if I may also suggest … to consider offering the option of placing on the ID, if one wants to be an organ donor,” she said.

Organ donation is the process of surgically removing an organ or tissue from one person (the organ donor) and placing it into another person (the recipient).

Transplantation becomes necessary when the recipient’s organ has failed or has been damaged by disease or injury. Organ transplantation is one of the great advances in modern medicine.

Meanwhile, Dr Charles said discussions are under way regarding the establishment of a dialysis centre in the constituency.

“Last year, I challenged investors, local and abroad, to consider investing in a dialysis centre on the east side. I am happy to say negotiations are well under way to locating at least two companies seriously willing to investigate the possibility of opening a centre in our constituency. Some persons, after having dialysis treatment for years, end up needing a kidney transplant to save their life,” she pointed out.

JIS