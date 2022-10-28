Public health inspectors hailed as vanguards

President of the Jamaica Association of Public Health Inspectors (JAPHI), Michael Myles, has hailed practitioners for their resilience and commitment in safeguarding environmental health in Jamaica, particularly during COVID-19.

Speaking at the association’s 76th annual educational conference at the Ocean Coral Spring Resort in Trelawny on October 25, Myles described the professionals as “vanguards of public health” who continue to carry out their routine activities with enthusiasm.

“I want to use this opportunity to salute all public health inspectors for our response during the COVID-19 pandemic. I want to laud your valiant efforts, dedication, flexibility, your professionalism and committed spirit. It was a challenge that tested our resolve, our commitment and our dedication,” Myles said.

He urged members of the JAPHI to build on the lessons learned from the pandemic as they continue to promote proper environmental health.

Regional director of the Western Regional Health Authority, St Andrade Sinclair, noted that the work of the public health inspectors over the past two years has been commendable.

“I must congratulate each and every one of you because if it wasn’t for you, this country would not have been open right now. You have [done] a wonderful job in our schools, our hotels, the bars, the churches, the funeral homes. You guys stand out well,” he said.

In her address, associate professor at the University of Technology Jamaica, Dr Marcia Thelwell-Reid, said PHIs continue to make invaluable contribution to the development of Jamaica.

She urged the professionals to continue to build on the successes they have achieved in eradicating and minimising environmental diseases.

“Many in our society, today, are oblivious to your invaluable contribution to nation-building, and they tend to sometimes treat you as the reserve, the third battalion of the public health army in Jamaica,” she contended.

“You have been vanguards of the nation’s health. Your successes in controlling and ultimately successfully eradicating yaws, yellow fever, malaria, and many other health disasters are forever etched in the annals of history. Build on these new successes as you embrace new technologies, emerging and re-emerging diseases and climate change,” Thelwell urged health inspectors.

Meanwhile, Orlando McLean of Portland was named Public Health Inspector of the Year at the conference.

He walked away with a trophy, $80,000 and a two-night stay at the Ocean Coral Spring resort.

The conference, which ended on Thursday, was held as part of the organisation’s celebration of PHI Week from October 23 to 29.

It was hosted under the theme, ‘Environmental Health in the COVID-19 Era: Refocusing, Readjusting and Building on the Successes’.

JIS