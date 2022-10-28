SERHA hosting immunisation drive for children in St Catherine this weekend

The South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) will be conducting immunisation sessions over the weekend in St Catherine for children up to 10 years old.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to take their children to receive their first or second dose of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, the polio vaccine and the third dose of the diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DPT) vaccine.

SERHA says other vaccines which the children are due or may have missed will also be available.

Parents and guardians of children are being urged to take their immunisation cards or passports.

On Saturday the sites which will be open are the Linstead Health Centre, Ewarton Health Centre, Bog Walk Health Centre, Greater Portmore Health Centre and Waterford Health Centre.

On Sunday the Christian Pen Health Centre will be open.

The centres will open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

