Teenage girl charged for chef's murder

A 17-year-old girl has been charged with the murder of 32-year-old chef Sydoo Chambers, on September 15, in Sandy Bay, Hanover.

The teenager has also been charged with illegal possession of firearm and larceny of motor vehicle.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) says about 10 p.m. on September 15, the teenager had a dispute with the chef during which she allegedly shot him.

It is further alleged that she stole his Toyota Mark X motor car and fled the scene.

CCU says investigations led to the teen's arrest in Kingston and she was charged on October 20, after she gave a caution statement in the presence of her attorney.

She is scheduled to appear in the Hanover Family Court on November 1.

