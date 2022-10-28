Two held after gun allegedly found in handbag further remanded

The case against a St Catherine man and woman arrested and charged after a gun was allegedly found inside a handbag in a bedroom is to be heard in the Gun Court on November 11.

The matter was today transferred to the higher court by parish judge Tracey-Ann Johnson in the St Catherine Parish Court.

Shackera Dawkins, 26, and 22-year-old Raldon Foster, both of Gregory Park, Portmore St Catherine, were further remanded by Johnson.

They are both charged with illegal possession of firearm.

Allegations are that on October 17 police personnel, armed with a warrant, conducted a search at a house in Gregory Park.

Upon entering the dwelling, both parties were seen in bed.

The police reportedly searched a handbag inside the bedroom and allegedly discovered an illegal pistol.

Both parties were taken into custody on suspicion of breaching the Firearms Act.

They were subsequently charged with illegal possession of firearm.

- Rasbert Turner

