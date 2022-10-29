Robin Russell is new JHTA president

Montego Bay hotelier Robin Russell has been named president of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA).

Russell, one of the owners of the family-run Deja Resort on Jimmy Cliff Boulevard, in the tourism capital, took the mantle from vice president of Moon Palace Ocho Rios, Clifton Reader, on Saturday at the JHTA's annual general meeting at the Hilton Rose Hall.

Reader held the post for two years.

Russell, a director of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, served as area chapter chair a few years ago and it was expected he would lead the organisation eventually.

He will serve with 1st Vice President, Chris Jarrett, of Altamont Court; 2nd Vice President, Vana Taylor, who continues to represent Ocho Rios; 3rd Vice President, Karen Lanigan, of Couples Resorts; and 4th Vice President, Shernett Crichton, of Half Moon.

- Janet Silvera

