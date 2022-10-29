St Ann Corporal named LASCO Top Cop

Corporal Rohan Smith of the St Ann Police Division has been named the 2022 LASCO Top Cop.

It was announced during the LASCO/Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) 'Saluting Our Heroes' Award Ceremony at the AC Marriott Hotel in St Andrew on Friday.

Sergeant Alsian Clayton of the Westmoreland Division was the first runner-up and District Constable Alfred Palmer of Area Four took third place.

In his acceptance speech, Smith said “champions are made by their passion and persistence.”

He also added that he was elated to be selected.

“It is indeed a proud moment for me, as I am sure it is for everyone here,” Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson said during his remarks. “It is important that our officers can be recognised this way.”

The other honourees in the top six were Woman Constable Georgina Worgs, who represented the non-geographic divisions, Sergeant Winsome Higgins of Police Area Five and Detective Constable Camoy Stewart of Police Area Three.

One hundred and fifty-five of the most brilliant minds in the JCF were awarded during the ceremony.

