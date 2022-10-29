St Ann police investigating teenager's death

The St Ann's Bay police have yet to make a breakthrough in the murder of a teenager, whose body was discovered with gunshot wounds on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Nicardo Stewart, a 15-year-old, of Lillyfield and Windsor, St Ann.

It's reported that the body of the teenager was found in bushes in the Laughlands community in the parish, about 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The police were called and the team which responded observed what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the head of the teenager's body.

- Rasbert Turner

