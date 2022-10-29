Stop this abuse of power and call a general election now

For the sake of our country, we need a general election now. We are not pawns in the Tory soap opera of a chess game. Of course, I want a Labour government, but no matter which political party you support, it is clear that the Tories are incapable of governing and the country has had enough.

It has been the case for a while now. It is like the Wizard of Oz – once you see behind the curtain, you can’t ‘unsee’ it.

The Tories were trusted, and they abused that trust quite spectacularly. I am reminded of the saying ‘power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely’.

Liz Truss was elected by the Tory membership who are around 0.3 per cent of the total UK electorate. The third prime minister in a row to be installed, at first, without a public vote.

If the Tories think they can get away with this undemocratic move again, after tanking the economy, causing mortgages to soar, and making people terrified about heating and eating, it is simply unacceptable.

The petition calling for an early general election, which has garnered over 630,000 signatures, shows that the public does not want to wait until 2024 to have their say.

It shows the weakness in our democracy that one party can move their leaders around like chess pieces, plunge the country further into crisis, and treat the rest of us like expendable pawns.

My constituents should not have to go through this suffering all while Tory MPs play their pathetic political games in Westminster.

But the game is now over for the Tories. The Emperor – and all who follow – have no clothes on. The damage they have done is unforgivable.

The country always comes last with this Conservative Government. We need a government that cares about its people and our democracy.

So it cannot be Tory members who decide our prime minister.

It’s time for a general election – to finally give the public their long overdue say in who governs us.

Dawn Butler is Labour member of parliament for Brent Central and writes a monthly column for The Weekly Gleaner.