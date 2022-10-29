Supreme Ventures Foundation ‘Peps Up’ state care scholars

The Supreme Ventures Foundation (SVF) continues to be a strong proponent of the notion that “education is the key to prosperity”. The foundation recently held a Pep Up luncheon to fete and motivate its 20 scholarship recipients.

As part of its 20th-anniversary celebrations last year, the foundation awarded 20 university and college students who are transitioning from state care with financial aid that covered all expenses related to tuition, boarding, and other educational costs throughout their tertiary-level academic programmes.

Heather Goldson, director of SVF, said that the luncheon was envisioned as a method to engage with and inspire the scholarship recipients on a more personal level than the standard payment of tuition.

“We recognised that our scholars faced unique challenges, including navigating school life during a pandemic, that would have made their transition to tertiary level more difficult than usua,l but, through it all, they worked hard and did their best. We know, however, that even the best among us needs to be motivated. With that in mind, the SVF team curated this Pep Up session to boost our scholars and cheer them along as they enter their second year of studies,” said Goldson.

The event included a Power Up Session by TrainFit Club and a vision boarding activity with Krystal Tomlinson with the theme ‘Building the Habit of Excellence’. Each student was also gifted with a laptop bag by Bresheh, grocery store gift cards, phone credit, and movie gift cards, as part of the encouragement package.

Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) CEO Rosalee Gage-Grey expressed her gratitude to the SVF team for the event. “The Supreme Ventures Foundation continues to invest into our children and young people and that is something that must be applauded. An event like this, I know, will go a far way in motivating the students as it demonstrates that the interest in them is not limited to providing the much-needed resources but also in their personal development and mental well-being.”

Goldson affirmed SVF’s commitment to the collaboration with CPFSA to provide the scholarship recipients with life-changing experiences.

“It was our absolute pleasure to partner with the CPFSA to offer these 20 students the opportunity to pursue their studies without the major financial concerns and to create this interactive and meaningful experience that elevates the value of their scholarship,” she remarked.

The foundation continues to serve as a beacon for the child protection sector, offering hope to the children and caregivers and proactively seeking avenues to uplift and positively transform their lives.