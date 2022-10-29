Three shot and killed, one injured in New Lincoln Avenue attack

Four men were shot, three fatally, by unknown assailants on New Lincoln Avenue, Kingston 5, on Friday.

They are 55-year-old Randolph McBean and 41-year-old Donville Charlton, both of Lincoln Crescent, Kingston 5, as well as 38-year-old Barrington Phillips, a contractor of Berwick Road, Kingston 13.

The Major Investigations Division has disclosed that about 7:20 p.m., McBean, Charlton, Phillips and the other man were among a group of people purchasing meals when they were pounced upon by gunmen travelling in a Mazda motor car.

The gunmen opened fire hitting the four men.

The police were alerted and the men were taken to hospital where McBean, Charlton and Phillips were pronounced dead and the other man was admitted for treatment.

