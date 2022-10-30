Children up to 12 years old to be treated free of cost at UHWI

The University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) will begin offering free medical care to children 12 years and younger with immediate effect.

The UHWI is not a part of the public health system which provides services without the payment of user fees.

However, in a media release on Sunday the health ministry said the new arrangement is in response to the increase in viral illnesses and the resulting overcrowding at the Bustamante Hospital for Children, which is usually seen at this time of the year.

The ministry said children and the elderly are among the most vulnerable as the flu and gastroenteritis season intensifies.

It is reminding Jamaicans to only take paracetamol and visit the nearest health centre if symptoms do not improve.

