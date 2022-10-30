Curfew imposed in parts of East Kingston and St Thomas

A 12-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of the Kingston Eastern and St Thomas police divisions following multiple shootings on Sunday, the police's Corporation Communications Unit says.

The curfew began at 6 p.m. on Sunday and will remain in effect until 6 a.m. on Monday.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

NORTH: Starting at the Bob Marley Beach at the mouth of Cane River extending north-westerly to the Cane River Falls community

EAST: From Cane River Falls, a line running easterly through the Gypsum Hills to end at Upper Cambridge Hill Road;

SOUTH: From Upper Cambridge Hill Road, a line running southerly to end at the new South Coast Highway;

WEST: From the South Coast Highway, a line running westerly along the highway to end at Bob Marley Beach.

Persons within the boundaries of the curfew are to remain within their premises during the hours of the curfew unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

