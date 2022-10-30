'Disrespect' - Charles Sr says of calls for Tufton's resignation

Former House Speaker, Pearnel Charles Sr, has cited calls by the Opposition's People's National Party (PNP) for Tufton's resignation as disrespect.

The PNP has called for Tufton's resignation over the deaths of 14 babies over a four-month period at the Victoria Jubilee Hospital.

"The Prime Minister and Minister of Health and Wellness have carried Jamaica through the roughest time we have had...carried us in such a way that we came through better than many other countries. Recently we have heard of former minister, the leader of the opposition, permanent secretary, and Shadow spokesman on health, calling for the removal of the minister of Health, and that is a disrespect after all they have done," said Charles Sr.

Charles Sr, the former Member of Parliament for Clarendon North Central, was speaking at the Clarendon South Eastern constituency conference at Vere Technical High School in Hayes on Sunday.

Tufton, who appeared unfazed by the critics said, "Mouth mek fi talk."

Tufton added that there had been significant strides in public health under the ruling Jamaica Labour Party.

"We have [seen], as a country, under Andrew Holness and the Labour Party, the roughest period in the history of Jamaica since Independence when it comes to health and wellness, and we have overcome. This is not just talk, we have the evidence to show," said Tufton.

He also said that Clarendon is set to get the biggest investment in public health since the construction of the May Pen Hospital more than two decades ago, and services at the Chapelton Community Hospital in Clarendon North Central will resume before end of year.

Reconstructive work at the Chapelton facility began in 2019.

Speaking of the hospital's reopening, Tufton said, "It is not a wish, it is a commitment."

"We went through chik-V, we went through Zik V, then we went through 12 months of dengue outbreak, and then the big one, COVID-19. In over the six plus years as a JLP Government, there was always a crisis in public health, but what have we done? Have we piloted the situation and secured the health and wellness of the Jamaican people? I think we have," said a confident Tufton.

Referencing upgrades carried out at the Lionel Town Hospital in the Clarendon South Eastern constituency, Tufton said the JLP had done significantly more than the former PNP administration.

- Olivia Brown

