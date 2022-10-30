Ex-soldier suspected of committing suicide in St James

The Adelphi police in St James are investigating the suspected suicide of a former Jamaica Defence Force soldier on Saturday.

The deceased is Anthony Willocks, 26, of Adelphi Land in Somerton, St James.

It is reported that about 9:30 p.m. the police were called to an abandoned building in the community where Willocks' body was found.

It is revealed that he had sent videos of himself with a piece of rope around his neck to a relative and expressed that he was feeling depressed.

The relative recognised his location and hurried to the abandoned family house, where Willocks was found suspended from the rafters.

The body was removed from the scene after the police arrived.

- Rasbert Turner

